expand
Ad Spot

August 11, 2020

(Kentucky governor's office photo)

Beshear recommends late September start of in-person classes in Kentucky

By Associated Press

Published 6:13 pm Monday, August 10, 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear recommended Monday that Kentucky schools delay the resumption of in-person classes until late September to provide more time to get the coronvirus under control.

The Democratic governor said his recommendation that schools wait until Sept. 28 to reopen schools was a tough but necessary step as the state comes off an escalation of virus cases in July.

“But we do not have control over this virus,” the governor said. “And to send tens of thousands of our kids back into in-person classes when we don’t have control on this virus isn’t the right thing to do for our kids. It’s not the right thing to do for their faculty.”

In late July, Beshear recommended that public and private schools wait until at least the third week of August to resume in-person classes to help curb the spread of the virus.

The governor pointed to rising virus infection rates among children in defending his decision.

Beshear has aggressively combated the virus with a series of executive actions, including a requirement that most people wear masks in public.

COVID-19

Beshear recommends late September start of in-person classes in Kentucky

COVID-19

Over 100 active cases of COVID-19 in Lawrence County

News

Not your average hamburger: Wise Guy’s Restaurant serves up angus beef and more at Elks

News

Real to Reel: Bary Center’s new music released in handcrafted, limited edition of 70 cassettes with photos, artwork

News

Family Medical Centers to open clinic at Rock Hill schools

News

Stephens recognizes Ohio Sales Tax Holiday weekend

News

Facebook users bound by site’s terms of service contract

News

South Point approves new fiscal officer

News

WNF’s Telegraph Trail closed for timber harvest

COVID-19

Acton leaves DeWine administration

News

ODOT announces weekly construction projects

Huntington, W. Va.

Mountain Health Network Hospitals receive achievement awards

News

Love Your Library virtual 5K registration under way

News

AAA7 offers telephone support group for caregivers

News

Review of conceal-carry licensing shines light on vulnerabilities

Ashland, KY

Work on viaduct bridge going well

News

Not guilty pleas for 4 indicted in $60M Ohio bribery probe

COVID-19

Walmart drive-in tour coming to Huntington

News

Ohio to purge 120K inactive voters from rolls post-election

News

DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Ironton nursing home

COVID-19

Lawrence County down to Level Two on alert system

BREAKING NEWS

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

News

Stephens recognizes Ohio Sales Tax Holiday weekend