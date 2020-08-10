expand
Ad Spot

August 10, 2020

Cody Wise of Wise Guy’s Restaurant stands behind the counter at the entrance of the establishment. (The Ironton Tribune | Sarah Simmons)

Not your average hamburger: Wise Guy’s Restaurant serves up angus beef and more at Elks

By Sarah Simmons

Published 10:03 am Monday, August 10, 2020

Wise Guy’s Restaurant, located at the street entrance of the Ironton Elks Club, isn’t your average burger joint.

“They’re fresh-pattied burgers, and are high quality beef. It’s black angus, actually,” says owner Cody Wise.

Wise started cooking for others at the Elks as a hobby about a year ago, testing out his recipes while working behind the bar.

“Then I had an opportunity to reopen the dining room at the Elks.”

Wise credits his nine-month-old son, Kysen, for helping him choose to take the leap from experimenting with flavors to turning the hobby into a business.

“That’s really what made me decide to get more serious about it. To have something nice for him,” Wise said.

Opening to a full-scale restaurant has taken some adjusting. With the high volume of orders, Wise said “It was crazy the first couple of days.”

He has since streamlined his process, and even hired more employees. The endeavor is every bit of a family affair.

Wise’s fiance, Taylor Frazier, has worked to select the decor, which includes retro license plates, gas cans, tool boxes, soda bottles and other thrifted finds. He also has had help with renovations and the day-to-day operation of the restaurant from his mother, sister and a host of close friends. And Wise wants customers to feel that closeness, as well.

“This is a laid back place, it’s the perfect place for families to gather,” he says.

The menu features many adventurous creations, including a Breakfast Burger topped with bacon, an egg and hash browns, a Flyin’ Hawaiian Burger complete with shaved ham and pineapple and a fried chicken sandwich with bacon and a pair of thick, fluffy waffles serving as the bun.

As for Wise’s favorite of his offerings, “I gotta say the Wild West Burger. It has pepper jack cheese, pulled pork, bacon, an onion ring and barbecue sauce. It’s huge, and I’ve always liked steakhouse burgers.”

The restaurant also is home to a wide selection of wings, appetizers and other sandwiches. You can find them online to learn more at facebook.com/wiseguysrestaurant/ or visit in person at 416 Park Ave. in Ironton.

COVID-19

Over 100 active cases of COVID-19 in Lawrence County

News

Not your average hamburger: Wise Guy’s Restaurant serves up angus beef and more at Elks

News

Real to Reel: Bary Center’s new music released in handcrafted, limited edition of 70 cassettes with photos, artwork

News

Family Medical Centers to open clinic at Rock Hill schools

News

Stephens recognizes Ohio Sales Tax Holiday weekend

News

Facebook users bound by site’s terms of service contract

News

South Point approves new fiscal officer

News

WNF’s Telegraph Trail closed for timber harvest

COVID-19

Acton leaves DeWine administration

News

ODOT announces weekly construction projects

Huntington, W. Va.

Mountain Health Network Hospitals receive achievement awards

News

Love Your Library virtual 5K registration under way

News

AAA7 offers telephone support group for caregivers

News

Review of conceal-carry licensing shines light on vulnerabilities

Ashland, KY

Work on viaduct bridge going well

News

Not guilty pleas for 4 indicted in $60M Ohio bribery probe

COVID-19

Walmart drive-in tour coming to Huntington

News

Ohio to purge 120K inactive voters from rolls post-election

News

DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Ironton nursing home

COVID-19

Lawrence County down to Level Two on alert system

BREAKING NEWS

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

News

Stephens recognizes Ohio Sales Tax Holiday weekend

COVID-19

Lawrence County COVID-19 cases top 250 on Wednesday