August 10, 2020

Obituaries – 8/10/2020

By Obituaries

Published 11:40 am Monday, August 10, 2020

Clyde Day

Clyde J. “Jack” Day, 89, of Proctorville, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Rev. Bill Flannery. Entombment will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

 

Shirley Lusher

Shirley Ann Lusher, 62, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at home.

There will be no services.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

 

Kurt Whitley

Kurt M. Whitley, 62, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, died on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Kurt is survived by his wife, Lauren B. Whitley.

A joint funeral service with his mother, Fran, was held Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

 

Mary Whitley

Mary Frances “Fran” Whitley, 83, of Proctorville, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Lee Edward Whitley.

A funeral service was held Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Brian Root officiating. Burial followed in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

Elizabeth Allen

Elizabeth Ann Allen, 74, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Robert Allen.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

