Obituaries – 8/10/2020

Clyde Day

Clyde J. “Jack” Day, 89, of Proctorville, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Rev. Bill Flannery. Entombment will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Shirley Lusher

Shirley Ann Lusher, 62, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at home.

There will be no services.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Kurt Whitley

Kurt M. Whitley, 62, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, died on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Kurt is survived by his wife, Lauren B. Whitley.

A joint funeral service with his mother, Fran, was held Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Mary Whitley

Mary Frances “Fran” Whitley, 83, of Proctorville, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Lee Edward Whitley.

A funeral service was held Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Brian Root officiating. Burial followed in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Elizabeth Allen

Elizabeth Ann Allen, 74, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Robert Allen.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

