OVC adopts 6-game regular season schedule
Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com
The Ohio Valley Conference is going with a six-pack.
Athletic directors from the OVC have elected to play a six-game schedule of all conference games for the 2020 season.
Each team will only play six instead of seven league games which allows teams to be part of the postseason playoffs under the current proposal by the Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Control.
The board submitted a plan to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine that is expected to be approved on Tuesday.
The board voted 9-0 to approve a plan that allows teams to play six game or up to 10 games. If the schools play six games, the automatically may be part of the playoffs.
Team have the option to play 10 games with no playoffs or they can play six games and be part of the playoffs but resume playing up to 10 games after being eliminated from the playoffs.
While the board adopted this plan, the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association was not consulted on this particular proposal. The OHSFCA did have several other plans it submitted but were ignored.
Here are the schedules adopted by the OVC athletic directors:
Ohio Valley Conference
2020 Team Schedules
Ironton
August
28 at Portsmouth
September
4 GALLIPOLIS
11 COAL GROVE
18 at Rock Hill
25 at Chesapeake
October
2 SOUTH POINT
—————
Coal Grove
August
28 ROCK HILL
September
4 at Fairland
11 at Ironton
18 GALLIPOLIS
25 PORTSMOUTH
October
2 at Chesapeake
—————
Chesapeake
August
28 at Fairland
September
4 at Rock Hill
11 at South Point
18 PORTSMOUTH
25 IRONTON
October
2 COAL GROVE
—————
Fairland
August
28 CHESAPEAKE
September
4 COAL GROVE
11 at Portsmouth
18 SOUTH POINT
25 at Gallipolis
October
2 at Rock Hill
—————
Rock Hill
August
28 at Coal Grove
September
4 CHESAPEAKE
11 at Gallipolis
18 IRONTON
25 at South Point
October
2 FAIRLAND
—————
South Point
August
28 at Gallipolis
September
4 PORTSMOUTH
11 CHESAPEAKE
18 at Fairland
25 ROCK HILL
October
2 at Ironton
—————
Gallipolis
August
28 SOUTH POINT
September
4 at Ironton
11 ROCK HILL
18 at Coal Grove
25 FAIRLAND
October
2 at Portsmouth
—————
Portsmouth
August
28 IRONTON
September
4 at South Point
11 FAIRLAND
18 at Chesapeake
25 at Coal Grove
October
2 GALLIPOLIS