expand
Ad Spot

August 10, 2020

Over 100 active cases of COVID-19 in Lawrence County

By Staff Reports

Published 5:16 pm Monday, August 10, 2020

There were six new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Lawrence County on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 102. Since the first case was confirmed on March 25, the county has had 307 cases. Nine people remain hospitalized.

Of the new cases, three are female and three are male. The ages range from 7–79.

Of the 307 cases, 205 are out of isolation. There have been no deaths.

The health department is monitoring 102 cases of people who have come in contact with someone with COVID-19.

In Ohio, the number of cases surpassed 100,000. In the U.S., the number of cases broke 5 million on Monday.

COVID-19

Over 100 active cases of COVID-19 in Lawrence County

News

Not your average hamburger: Wise Guy’s Restaurant serves up angus beef and more at Elks

News

Real to Reel: Bary Center’s new music released in handcrafted, limited edition of 70 cassettes with photos, artwork

News

Family Medical Centers to open clinic at Rock Hill schools

News

Stephens recognizes Ohio Sales Tax Holiday weekend

News

Facebook users bound by site’s terms of service contract

News

South Point approves new fiscal officer

News

WNF’s Telegraph Trail closed for timber harvest

COVID-19

Acton leaves DeWine administration

News

ODOT announces weekly construction projects

Huntington, W. Va.

Mountain Health Network Hospitals receive achievement awards

News

Love Your Library virtual 5K registration under way

News

AAA7 offers telephone support group for caregivers

News

Review of conceal-carry licensing shines light on vulnerabilities

Ashland, KY

Work on viaduct bridge going well

News

Not guilty pleas for 4 indicted in $60M Ohio bribery probe

COVID-19

Walmart drive-in tour coming to Huntington

News

Ohio to purge 120K inactive voters from rolls post-election

News

DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Ironton nursing home

COVID-19

Lawrence County down to Level Two on alert system

BREAKING NEWS

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

News

Stephens recognizes Ohio Sales Tax Holiday weekend

COVID-19

Lawrence County COVID-19 cases top 250 on Wednesday