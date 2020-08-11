expand
August 11, 2020

08/11/2020 Obituaries

By Obituaries

Published 12:47 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

John McClaskey Jr.

May 22, 1977–Aug. 7, 2020

 

John Wayne McClaskey Jr., 43, of South Point, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

John was born May 22, 1977, in Ironton, a son to John Wayne McClaskey Sr., of Ironton, and the late Patricia Gail (Stormes) McClaskey.

John was a graduate of Dawson Bryant High School and was owner and head mechanic for J&L Auto Repair. He enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors, especially fishing and kayaking.

He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Christine Gail McClaskey.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his son, Shawn McClaskey; fiancé, Lorrie Stephens; and paternal grandmother, Carla McClaskey, all of South Point; two stepchildren, Brandon Blake Danner and Whitney Paige Danner; and two very special grandchildren, Bennette Lee Danner and Aiden Charles Darling.

Celebration of life service will be held noon Sunday at South Point Park, Second Street West, South Point, with Brother Nathan Boggs officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To offer the McClaskey family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

 

 

Ella Hesson

Ella Butts Hesson, 95, of Chesapeake, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday at Forest Memorial Park in Milton, West Virginia. There will be no visitation.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

 

