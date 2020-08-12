Obituaries – 8/12/2020

Juanita Roadcup

Feb. 12, 1927–Aug. 11, 2020

Juanita Mae Roadcup went to her Lord and Savior on Aug. 11, 2020.

She was born in Ironton, on Feb. 12, 1927, the daughter of the late Orion Hamilton and Lewrena Harvey-Roadcup.

She was preceded in death by one nephew, Richard “Ricky” Michael Fannin; and her brother-in-law, Philip Michael Fannin.

She is survived by her loving sister, Carolyn Fannin; and loving brother, Orion (Janet) Roadcup.

She was blessed to have six nieces and nephews, Deborah (Curtis) Cooke, Christi (Aaron) Heighton, Kathryn (Jay “Rocky”) Crawford, David Roadcup, Steve Roadcup and Amanda Fannin; eleven great-nieces and nephews, Joshua Cooke, Mariah Cooke, Madelyn Heighton, Matthew Heighton, Mitchell Heighton, Jenna Crawford, Justin (Tasha) Crawford, Frankie Perrotta-Roadcup, Victoria Roadcup, Sophia Roadcup and Joan Fannin; and a great-great nephew, John Crawford.

In addition to her family, she had a true friendship in her long-time friend, Kim Boll.

She was the eldest of three children, living in Ironton for her entire life in the family home.

She graduated in 1945 from Ironton High School.

She was baptized April 9, 1939, and was most proud of her 81 years as a member of Central Christian Church and a long-time member in the Church Choir.

She was a loyal office manager/dental assistant for two local dentists for her career of 48 years. In addition to her professional career, her most important responsibility and greatest joy was her position of family caregiver to her many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Her greatest memories involved the many family gatherings and most importantly the 90 plus Memorial Day Parades she watched from the porch of her family home surrounded by family and friends.

Her family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Harbor Health and her dedicated nurse, Gina Clark, of Heartland Hospice.

Graveside services and burial with the family will take place at Woodland Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Friday, with Pastor Willie Purdee officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Central Christian Church, 1541 S. Seventh St., Ironton, Ohio 45638.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Roadcup family with the arrangements.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.