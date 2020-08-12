Special Sections

expand
Ad Spot

August 12, 2020

OU named Ohio’s best online college

By Staff Reports

Published 12:26 am Wednesday, August 12, 2020

ATHENS — Ohio University has been ranked as the best online college in Ohio for its broad range of affordable online options and extensive partnerships with community colleges in several states.

OnlineColleges.com noted that OU is well known as a research hub and is rated a High Research Activity Institution by the Carnegie Foundation.

“The university’s online bachelor’s programs include a number of degree completion programs, and the school goes out of its way to make them accessible,” the site noted.

“As a broader range of students looks for ways to continue their education, we are proud to offer a wide variety of high-quality online options to meet their needs,” Ohio University chief strategy and innovation officer Brad Cohen said. “Whether it’s on campus, online or a mix of the two, Ohio University students learn from world-class faculty and gain education and experience that prepares them for success.”

The website also noted that online students can access writing and tutoring services, counseling and psychological services and language assistance, all at no charge. Access to materials at Ohio University Libraries and to a credit-for-experience program were also highlighted.

Ohio University senior Michael Sferro, an online student, said he has been able to balance his online course load with a demanding job, and credited his advisor with providing him with a roadmap to complete his degree in Spring 2021.

“After 16 years, I made the decision to complete my bachelor’s degree. I researched many schools, but decided on Ohio University for many reasons, but mostly the fact that they are an established and respected university and had a robust, fully online program that was very affordable,” Sferro said. “Everyone has been very accessible and genuinely cares about my success.  I am so thankful to be a Bobcat and am excited that my dream of completing my degree is getting closer to becoming a reality.”

OUS offers more than 50 online undergraduate and graduate programs and serves more fully online students than any public four-year university in Ohio. This includes eleven online bachelor’s degrees, several online associate’s degrees and a broad range of online master’s and doctoral degrees.

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With polling showing a tight race for Ohio’s electoral votes, for whom do you plan to vote in the presidential election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Business

Education

7 Lawrence County students receive FAO scholarships

Education

OU named Ohio’s best online college

News

Scout becomes first female in region to advance to Life rank

News

Repairs start on Brumberg building

COVID-19

DeWine says he is confident in school preparations

COVID-19

Ohio University, OhioHealth partner to provide access to services

COVID-19

Brown urges reopening of health marketplace 

COVID-19

Ohio accepts plan for $300 in federal unemployment aid

COVID-19

Beshear recommends late September start of in-person classes in Kentucky

COVID-19

Over 100 active cases of COVID-19 in Lawrence County

News

Not your average hamburger: Wise Guy’s Restaurant serves up angus beef and more at Elks

News

Real to Reel: Bary Center’s new music released in handcrafted, limited edition of 70 cassettes with photos, artwork

News

Family Medical Centers to open clinic at Rock Hill schools

News

Stephens recognizes Ohio Sales Tax Holiday weekend

News

Facebook users bound by site’s terms of service contract

News

South Point approves new fiscal officer

News

WNF’s Telegraph Trail closed for timber harvest

COVID-19

Acton leaves DeWine administration

News

ODOT announces weekly construction projects

Huntington, W. Va.

Mountain Health Network Hospitals receive achievement awards

News

Love Your Library virtual 5K registration under way

News

AAA7 offers telephone support group for caregivers

News

Review of conceal-carry licensing shines light on vulnerabilities

Ashland, KY

Work on viaduct bridge going well