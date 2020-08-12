expand
August 12, 2020

Zornes, Lady Pointers open with golf victory

By Jim Walker

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

LAVALETTE, W.Va. — The South Point Lady Pointers started their season at Sugarwood and the results were as sweet as sugar.
The Lady Pointers posted an Ohio Valley Conference win over the Coal Grove Lady Hornets, 225 to 265.
Senior Abbi Zornes was swinging to the song “Sugar, Sugar” as she shot a 40 over the nine holes to take medalist honors.
Freshman Sidnae Belleville shot a 48 for the Pointers.
Both teams are back in action again Monday evening at the Pine Grove Golf Course (the old Ironton Country Club) beginning at 4 p.m.

