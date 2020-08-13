expand
Ad Spot

August 13, 2020

Some districts delay start of in-person classes

By Heath Harrison

Published 3:30 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020

STEM+M to started remote learning on Monday

Lawrence County schools are set to return to in-person on Aug. 24, though some districts have announced they will be delaying the start of the academic year by a week, in order to give faculty more time to prepare for changes due the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Point, Symmes Valley and Dawson Bryant have announced that classes will not begin until Monday, Aug. 31.

All Lawrence County schools will have in-person classes, with remote learning option available. South Point will utilize a hybrid system of both in-person and remote learning for students.

One school will be starting earlier than the countywide date.

The Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School, a public school in South Point which operates independent of the districts, will be doing remote, virtual learning for the first nine weeks of the school year when they return to classes on Monday.

Shelby Davidson, administrative specialist for the school, said they had in-person orientation earlier this month and that, as virtual learning had been a success in the spring, the school opted to continue.

She said after Oct. 9, they would reassess and decide on a plan for the rest for the year.

COVID-19

Some districts delay start of in-person classes

News

This year’s OU Homecoming events will be held virtually

BREAKING NEWS

Lawrence County Health Department reports first COVID-19 death

News

Reds’ museum offers Negro League anniversary exhibit

Chesapeake

Chesapeake school board of education to meet about purchasing technology

News

Auditor Faber launches online portal for potential inaccurate COVID-19 test results and data

Education

7 Lawrence County students receive FAO scholarships

Education

OU named Ohio’s best online college

News

Scout becomes first female in region to advance to Life rank

News

Repairs start on Brumberg building

COVID-19

DeWine says he is confident in school preparations

COVID-19

Ohio University, OhioHealth partner to provide access to services

COVID-19

Brown urges reopening of health marketplace 

COVID-19

Ohio accepts plan for $300 in federal unemployment aid

COVID-19

Beshear recommends late September start of in-person classes in Kentucky

COVID-19

Over 100 active cases of COVID-19 in Lawrence County

News

Not your average hamburger: Wise Guy’s Restaurant serves up angus beef and more at Elks

News

Real to Reel: Bary Center’s new music released in handcrafted, limited edition of 70 cassettes with photos, artwork

News

Family Medical Centers to open clinic at Rock Hill schools

News

Stephens recognizes Ohio Sales Tax Holiday weekend

News

Facebook users bound by site’s terms of service contract

News

South Point approves new fiscal officer

News

WNF’s Telegraph Trail closed for timber harvest

COVID-19

Acton leaves DeWine administration