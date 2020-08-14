COVID-19 deaths now at four in Lawrence County

On Friday, the Lawrence County Health Department reported there were three more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to four.

Georgia Dillon, the Lawrence County Health Commissioner, said that, out of respect for the privacy of the patients and the families, the health department would not be releasing any information that would identify those who died.

On Friday, the number of active COVID-19 cases was at 136, with five people hospitalized (one new admission and one person being re-admitted) and one of those people in intensive care unit.

Of those 358 cases reported since March 25, 222 were out of isolation.

Dillon said the health department is asking people, in an effort to prevent any further spread of COVID-19, to follow the directives and recommendations of Gov. Mike DeWine and interim director of the Ohio Department of Health Lance Himes.

Health officials have several basic recommendations for preventing the spread of viruses of all types:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to do so.

Ohio’s coronavirus call center is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily to answer questions at 1-833-ASK-ODH or 1833-427-5634.