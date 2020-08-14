expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2020

Jack Fowler, the executive director of the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center, died Monday at age 85. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Editorial: Farewell to a local great

By Editorial Board

Published 5:06 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

It was with sadness that we learned that the Tri-State lost a true asset this week.

Jack Fowler, the executive director and founder of the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center, died Monday at the age of 85.

Since the museum’s opening in 2003, Fowler had amassed a sizable collection of artifacts on the Ohio River and its tributaries in the region, with exhibits focusing on the 1967 Silver Bridge disaster, early settlers in the region, famed riverboats of the area, an aquarium of local fish and more.

Two of its centerpieces were the simulators, which allowed visitors to pilot a riverboat on the Ohio or other scenarios and also allowed for people to get U.S. Coast Guard certification.

Fowler’s enthusiasm for the river was contagious and the museum was a popular draw to tourists.

A fire broke out in the top floor of the building in July 2018, forcing it to move to a temporary location.

As soon as the flames were extinguished, the community helped to move the collection and to clean it, and, fortunately, the majority of it was saved. It showed just how treasured the institution was to the region.

A new location for the museum is set to open next year and, though Fowler did not live to see it, his mission to preserve the history of the river for future generations will live on.

News

Kentucky man arrested in Ironton on rape, child porn charges

News

Ironton residents report discolored tap water

News

Including everyone — New South Point merry-go-round is handicapped-accessible

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 deaths now at four in Lawrence County

COVID-19

Some districts delay start of in-person classes

News

This year’s OU Homecoming events will be held virtually

BREAKING NEWS

Lawrence County Health Department reports first COVID-19 death

News

Reds’ museum offers Negro League anniversary exhibit

Chesapeake

Chesapeake school board of education to meet about purchasing technology

News

Auditor Faber launches online portal for potential inaccurate COVID-19 test results and data

Education

7 Lawrence County students receive FAO scholarships

Education

OU named Ohio’s best online college

News

Scout becomes first female in region to advance to Life rank

News

Repairs start on Brumberg building

COVID-19

DeWine says he is confident in school preparations

COVID-19

Ohio University, OhioHealth partner to provide access to services

COVID-19

Brown urges reopening of health marketplace 

COVID-19

Ohio accepts plan for $300 in federal unemployment aid

COVID-19

Beshear recommends late September start of in-person classes in Kentucky

COVID-19

Over 100 active cases of COVID-19 in Lawrence County

News

Not your average hamburger: Wise Guy’s Restaurant serves up angus beef and more at Elks

News

Real to Reel: Bary Center’s new music released in handcrafted, limited edition of 70 cassettes with photos, artwork

News

Family Medical Centers to open clinic at Rock Hill schools

News

Stephens recognizes Ohio Sales Tax Holiday weekend