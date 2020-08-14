expand
August 14, 2020

Ironton residents report discolored tap water

By Mark Shaffer

The Ironton Water Department is trying to track down the cause of discolored water. Over the weekend, residents started reporting that the water out of their tap was brown or green.

Brett Thomas, the water superintendent, said they don’t know what the cause is.

He said that normally discolored water means there has been turbulence in the water.

“Usually that occurs when there is a waterline break or we’ve been doing hydrant flushing,” he said. The change in water pressure stirs up sediment in the water lines, leading to the water having a brown tinge.

But the city flushed hydrants last month and the water department hasn’t found any broken lines or seen any water puddles that would indicate a waterline leak.

Thomas said the water is fine to drink, despite the color.

“It is safe, it has been properly treated,” he said. “The best way to get the discolored water out of the system is for people to run their taps so it moves out of the system.”

To report discolored water or if you see a broken waterline, call the Water Works office at 740-532-3353.

