August 14, 2020

Kentucky man arrested in Ironton on rape, child porn charges

By Staff Reports

Published 7:08 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

The U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested a Lawrence County, Kentucky, man in Ironton on rape and child porn charges.

The investigation began after the KSP Electronic Crime Branch discovered the suspect communicating with a juvenile female online.

In May, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch located and interviewed Tyler J. McKinney, 27, of Lawrence County, Kentucky,

On March 26, troopers located and interviewed McKinney and used a search warrant for McKinney’s cellular phone. Equipment in the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

On July 14, McKinney was indicted on two counts of promoting a minor (under the age of 16) in a sexual performance (Class B felony), one count of rape 2nd degree (Class C felony), one count of sodomy 2nd degree (Class C felony), one count of rape 3rd degree (Class D felony), one count of sodomy 3rd degree (Class D felony), one count of sexual abuse 1st degree (Class D felony) one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor (Class D felony), one count of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (Class D felony) and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (Class D felony).

On Thursday, the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force located and arrested McKinney in Ironton and he is lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations.

This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

