Remote training made easy with ACTC Workforce Solutions

ASHLAND, Ky. — Remote working and eLearning opportunities are more important ever. That’s why Ashland Community and Technical College’s Workforce Solutions is now offering online training courses for businesses and their employees.

These convenient, high-quality courses are strategically packaged and can be completed entirely online and accessed at any time, from anywhere with an internet connection. Most of the courses within each bundle can be completed in only 10-30 minutes.

Choose from these options:

• Communication and Diversity (3 hours): What is Diversity and Inclusion? Leveraging diversity and strengths in the workplace, leading a diverse workplace, unconscious bias, group dynamics, preventing workplace discrimination, communication styles, communication barriers, communication and ethics, stress, emotions and ethics;

• Transitioning to a Management Role (4 hours): 5 tips for managers and supervisors, developing management skills, coaching skills, performance: coaching conversations and goal setting, delegating authority, dealing with performance issues, barriers to communication success, lead by listening, giving and receiving feedback, productive conflict resolution, Thomas Kilmann Conflict Model, managing conflict, problem solving, what is diversity and inclusion? leveraging diversity in the workplace, understanding sexual harassment, preventing workplace discrimination and harassment for managers;

• Onboarding (4 hours): health and safety in the workplace, cyber security, HIPAA privacy and security 101, understanding sexual harassment, remote IT Security, email management and ethics, Office 365 basics, communicating effectively, what is diversity and inclusion?;

• Professionalism/Essential Skills (4 hours): Understanding communication, good communication for success, email management and ethics, productive conflict resolution, managing conflict in the workplace, giving and receiving feedback, public speaking, social media use at the workplace, Office 365 basics, business writing.

For more information, contact Robin Harris, director of Workforce Solutions, at Robin.Harris@kctcs.edu or 606-326-2252. Make sure to ask about grant opportunities available for training.