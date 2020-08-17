expand
Ad Spot

August 17, 2020

Gov. Mike DeWine speaks on Monday at a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic. (Submitted photo)

DeWine: Face shields not a substitute for masks

By Heath Harrison

Published 7:20 pm Monday, August 17, 2020

Governor says state will follow federal guidelines as schools reopen

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Saturday that the state will be prohibiting the use of face shields as a substitute for masks and facial covering when schools resume from COVID-19 closures.

“As schools get ready to start the new academic year, the Ohio Department of Health is following federal guidance and prohibiting the use of face shields as a substitute for face coverings/masks,” DeWine said in a post on Twitter.

Initially, the state has said face shields could be used as a substitute, in the guidelines issued to school districts earlier this summer.

The state department of health said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends against face shields as substitutes.

“The use of masks or face coverings is intended to reduce the spray of respiratory droplets from the wearer into the environment, onto another person, or onto a surface,” a message of the DOH website read. “The mask or cloth face covering should cover the nose, mouth, and chin with little to no gap.”

According to the CDC, “At this time, it is not known what level of protection a face shield provides to people nearby from the spray of respiratory droplets from the wearer. There is currently not enough evidence to support the effectiveness of face shields for source control. Therefore, CDC does not currently recommend use of face shields as a substitute for masks.”

Ohio is requiring all K-12 students and faculty to wear masks when schools resume in-person learning. Exemptions include individuals with medical conditions, when eating or drinking, and when playing at recess. The CDC said some situations, such as when lip reading is needed, may require an alternative to masks.

Huntington, W. Va.

Marshall Artists Series and Keith-Albee to install new projector, sound system

COVID-19

DeWine: Face shields not a substitute for masks

COVID-19

Fifth COVID-19 death reported in county

Chesapeake

CCTC teacher chosen for National History Day webinar series

COVID-19

Nelsonville Music Festival to host virtual event

Ashland, KY

ACTC offering training relief for local employers

Lifestyles

Cypress blends many musical genres

News

ODOT issues Lawrence County road work update

Education

Remote training made easy with ACTC Workforce Solutions

COVID-19

Ohio school reopening plan draws criticism

News

South Point gets four new police cruisers

News

Ohio unemployment drops by nearly 60,000 from prior week

News

IPD gets new officer

News

‘Family affair’ has been operating since January

News

Kentucky man arrested in Ironton on rape, child porn charges

News

Ironton residents report discolored tap water

News

Including everyone — New South Point merry-go-round is handicapped-accessible

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 deaths now at four in Lawrence County

COVID-19

Some districts delay start of in-person classes

News

This year’s OU Homecoming events will be held virtually

BREAKING NEWS

Lawrence County Health Department reports first COVID-19 death

News

Reds’ museum offers Negro League anniversary exhibit

Chesapeake

Chesapeake school board of education to meet about purchasing technology

News

Auditor Faber launches online portal for potential inaccurate COVID-19 test results and data