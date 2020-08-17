expand
August 17, 2020

Fifth COVID-19 death reported in county

By Heath Harrison

Published 7:18 pm Monday, August 17, 2020

Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death on Monday.

According to the Lawrence County Health Department, the total deaths for the county now stands at five.

Seven new cases were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 384 since the first case was reported on March 25.

The health department said 234 of those cases are now out of isolation, while 150 active cases are being monitored.

The health does not give the identity of those who have died of COVID-19.

