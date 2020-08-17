Marshall Artists Series and Keith-Albee to install new projector, sound system

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — The Marshall Artists Series received an anonymous gift to invest in a state-of-the-art projector and cinema surround sound system to expand its program offerings.

The equipment will be installed at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center this week. Many Marshall Artists Series patrons have indicated that seeing films at the Keith-Albee is special to them, and with an enhanced system, it will be a new and exciting experience.

“We were thrilled to receive funding for an upgrade to the outdated equipment at the Keith-Albee and are looking forward to a new and improved film experience for our patrons” said Penny Watkins, executive director of the Marshall Artists Series. “This opens up many new educational opportunities for the Marshall Artists Series and the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center,” said Watkins.

Throughout its 84-year history, the Marshall Artists Series has presented art house and foreign language films as part of its programs. In fact, the very first event of the Marshall Artists Series in 1936 was a film, “Conquering the Antarctic,” which featured a lecture with Rear Admiral Richard Byrd.

For many years, foreign language films were shown at the Keith-Albee once a month, however in recent years, the fall and spring International Films Festivals have showcased multiple films per semester. These films have been used as a part of the university’s curriculum by professors, as well as Marshall Artists Series educational outreach programs around the state.

Through the educational outreach program, teachers are serviced with study guides that help students meet the state curriculum requirements. Marshall Artists Series’ hope is to expand this type of programming for more educational opportunities.

According to Bob Plymale, chairman of the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, “We are very fortunate to have the Marshall Artists Series providing professional arts and entertainment in our market,” said Bob Plymale, chairman of the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. “With this new equipment, we can feature new film programming, provide enhanced educational opportunities for our youth all while continuing to serve as an asset to our community.”