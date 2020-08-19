KY 1937 (Bear Creek) in Boyd County closed

Work set for Thursday through Friday

BOYD COUNTY, KENTUCKY — Embankment repairs will require a temporary road closure along part of KY 1937 (Bear Creek Road) in southern Boyd County this week.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, and continuing through Friday afternoon, Aug. 21, crews will close KY 1937 to all through traffic between Laramie Trail Road (milepoint 1.4) near the Lawrence County line and the KY 752 intersection (milepoint 2.5) to repair a slip and rebuild the roadway embankment.

All through traffic should detour through Friday using KY 752, US 23, and KY 707 in Lawrence County, or seek other alternate routes.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.