Synergy event set for Friday at South Point church

By Austin Johnson

The Ironton Tribune

SOUTH POINT — A free community service event is set to take stage at the First Church of the Nazarene on Friday.

Robert Dillion, a South Point resident and member of the church has been spreading the message of Synergy Outreach Organization.

Dillion says Friday’s message is “geared towards understanding that in order to become a new creation and make change happen, the old self has to leave and be buried”.

Worship music will be conducted by Legacy Worship.

There will be a performance by Christian rapper Damac and a sermon given by Dillon, president of Synergy Outreach Organization.

According to Synergy’s website, this organization invests in homeless outreach, food donations and educational growth.

“Now with COVID happening, I felt like it was very important to have this event,” Dillion said. “We are taking the precautions and having temperatures taken and masks worn.”

“Its important, because of the message it delivers,” he said. “Change needs to happen, not just here locally, but in other communities. We don’t want to put a limit to who needs help — be the church wherever you go. I know, with God’s directions, there is no limitations to where it can go.”

The event begins at 7 p.m. on Friday

To find more information on the event, go to synergyoutreach.org or visit their Facebook page.