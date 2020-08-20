Baldridge congratulates EPA loan recipients in district

Funds will go toward improving water systems

Staff report

COLUMBUS – State Representative Brian Baldridge, R-90, congratulated on Thursday recipients from his Ohio House District who received low-interest and principal forgiveness funding from the Ohio EPA.

The loans, totaling to $52 million for Southeastern Ohio, were awarded to projects working towards improving Ohio’s surface water quality and the reliability of Ohio drinking water systems. They will overall save communities in Southeast Ohio over $20.3 million dollars and over $90.9 million across the entire state when compared to market-rate loans. The loans were approved between January 1 and June 30, 2020.

The following projects in the 90th Ohio House District received funds:

West Union received $321,000 for the design to eliminate household sewage treatment systems and connect 60 homes and businesses to the West Union sewer system.

Manchester received $132,000 for the design to eliminate the sanitary sewer system and make upgrades to the collection system.

Scioto Water Inc. received $558,000 for the installation of filters and sludge bagging facilities.

Coal Grove received $4.5 million to replace all water lines within the township. The loan includes $1.9 million in principal forgiveness, meaning this amount does not have to be repaid.

Health Departments, Districts, and County Commissioners in Lawrence and Scioto Counties are each receiving $150,000 in principal forgiveness loans for the repair and replacement of household sewage treatment systems.

“These are great financial opportunities for our communities to make the upgrades or new systems that are needed in southern Ohio” Baldridge said in a news release. “As a former Township Trustee and County Commissioner, I have witnessed the benefit these funds provide to our local infrastructure. These grants allow our communities to make meaningful investments in our infrastructure today. I applaud the EPA for financing so many critical projects needed to insure improvements on wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and other water quality improvements.”

Baldridge’s district received a total of $5,811,000 in funds.