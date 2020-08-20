Editorial: Have a backup plan

The Chesapeake school board announced late Monday night that students will continue on a remote learning system for the first nine weeks of the academic school year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials cited the difficulty in meeting the guidelines to create a safe environment for students and faculty.

It was a reversal from the district’s previous plan to have in-person classes, Monday through Friday.

While such an abrupt change of course may be frustrating to families just as classes were restarting, we urge them to understand the rationale behind the decision.

Schools are entering uncharted territory, with classes resuming in a situation they have never seen.

It is likely a matter of “when,” not “if” other districts have to make drastic changes to plans.

The coming school year will require day-by-day evaluations of the situation as the pandemic continues.

So we would urge parents across the county to prepare for sudden shifts in formats and be ready to adapt.