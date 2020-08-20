Obituaries – 8/20/2020

Sharon Wilson

Sharon Dalayne McClellan Wilson, 72, of Ironton, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, is honored to assist the Wilson family with arrangements.

Virginia Pancake

Virginia Pancake, 84, of Proctorville, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 in Concord Health and Rehabilitation Center, Wheelersburg.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Visitation will be held 1–2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

George Littlejohn

George Kenneth Littlejohn died Aug. 19, 2020.

He survived by his wife, Karen Franklin Littlejohn.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., with Rev. Jeremy Simpson officiating. Burial will follow in Aid Cemetery.

Dennis Hogsett

Dennis Hogsett, 81, passed peacefully Aug. 20, 2020 at his home in South Point.

He was the son of William Morgan Hogsett and Yvonne Hogsett, both deceased.

He was preceded in death by brother, Gary Hogsett; and grandson, Bradley Sylvia.

He is survived by wife of 55 years, Sunny Hogsett; son, Mark Hogsett, of Melbourne Beach, Florida; daughter, Tonya and son-in-law Chris Daniels, of South Point; brother, Billy Hogsett, of St Mary’s, West Virginia; grandson, Mark A. Hogsett, of Kentucky; and brother-in-laws, Terry and Russ Sands.

He was a member of Tri-State worship center, an avid golfer and a retired biker. He was known as the Mayor of TSWC. He loved God and always had a smile on his face.

Visitation will be held Sundayfrom 3–4 p.m. at Tri State Worship Center, 901 Solida Road, South Point. Funeral services start at 4 p.m., with Pastor Terry Wagner officiating.

Bikers are welcome to come and rev their engines to heaven for him at the end of the funeral at his request.