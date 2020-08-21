expand
August 21, 2020

Number of COVID-19 deaths reaches 10 in Lawrence County

By Mark Shaffer

Published 5:15 pm Friday, August 21, 2020

The number of Lawrence County residents that have died from COVID-19 reached 10 on Friday. The first death was reported on Aug. 13

 

The two latest COVID-19 deaths were one man and one woman.

 

A total of eight women and two men, ages 52-95, have died.

 

In a Facebook post on Friday, the Lawrence County Health Department said nine people remain hospitalized, with one person in an intensive care unit.

 

The total number of positive cases in the county reached 414 since the first case was reported on March 25.

 

There were eight new cases reported on Friday.

 

There are 122 active cases, 292 people have recovered and the health department is monitoring 124 people who have come in contact with someone with COVID-19. 5,270 tests have been done.

 

