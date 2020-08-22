expand
August 22, 2020

Bengals’ CB Waynes has surgery for torn pectoral muscle

By Associated Press

Published 12:40 am Saturday, August 22, 2020

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes had surgery Monday for a torn pectoral muscle, a significant setback to a defense in transition.
The Bengals signed Waynes to a three-year deal as a free agent from Minnesota, a key part of their defensive overhaul. Waynes was expected to start along with William Jackson III, but now has a long recovery ahead.
The Bengals released former first-round pick Dre Kirkpatrick after a 2-14 season and reconfigured their secondary. They also took quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick.
“We’ll let that process play out,” coach Zac Taylor said after practice, declining to say when Waynes might be ready to play again.
Receiver A.J. Green sat out the end of practice after tweaking a leg muscle. Taylor said it was precautionary. The Bengals used their franchise tag on Green, who missed all last season with an ankle injury.

