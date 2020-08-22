expand
August 22, 2020

Davidson’s GS rallies Reds, 4-2

By Associated Press

Published 12:35 am Saturday, August 22, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pinch-hitter Matt Davidson delivered a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Friday night.
Davidson drove a 2-0 pitch from Tyler Webb to left field and into the Cincinnati bullpen. It was his third home run of the season, his second career grand slam and his first pinch-hit homer.
Cincinnati is 2-2 after a three-game pause because of a positive COVID-19 test. St. Louis has lost four of six. The teams combined for only five hits.
Michael Lorenzen (1-1) earned the victory in relief. He went 1 2/3 innings.
Raisel Iglasias pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.
Genesis Cabera (1-1) took the loss after working one inning. He was charged with three of the four runs on Davidson’s homer, but all were unearned. Cabrera didn’t allow a hit, but he walked one and hit a batter with a pitch.
St. Louis came unraveled in the sixth after Cabera retired the first two Reds batters. Harrison Bader made a long run into deep center in an attempt to snag Eugenio Suarez’s drive and was in position to make the catch for the final out of the inning but the ball popped out of his glove. Cardinals shortstop Tommy Edman then dropped Bader’s throw for a second error on the play, allowing Suarez to scoot into third base.
Mike Moustakas walked and Caberea plunked Phil Ervin to load the bases. Webb came in and gave up Davidson’s homer.

FRIDAY’S GAME
Reds 4, Cardinals 2
Cincinnati St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 Wong 2b 3 1 1 0
Castellanos rf 3 0 0 0 Edman ss 3 0 0 0
Winker lf 4 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 1 0
Jankowski cf 0 0 0 0 Carpenter 3b 2 0 0 1
Suárez 3b 4 1 1 0 B.Miller dh 4 0 0 1
Moustakas 2b 2 1 0 0 O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0
Akiyama cf 2 0 0 0 Fowler rf 4 0 1 0
Ervin ph-cf-lf 1 1 0 0 Molina c 4 0 0 0
VanMeter dh 2 0 0 0 Bader cf 2 1 0 0
Davidson ph-dh 2 1 1 4 Carlson ph 1 0 0 0
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0
Barnhart c 2 0 0 0
Totals 30 4 2 4 Totals 30 2 3 2

Cincinnati 000 004 000 — 4
St. Louis 001 010 000 — 2

E–Bader (1), Edman (2). LOB–Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 7. HR–Davidson (3). SB–B.Miller (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
DeSclafani 4 1-3 3 2 2 4 2
Lorenzen, W, 1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Thornburg, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Garrett, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Iglesias, S, 3-4 1 0 0 0 0 1
St. Louis
Hudson 4 2-3 1 0 0 2 6
Cabrera, L, 1-1 1 0 3 0 1 2
Webb, BS, 0-2 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Woodford 2 0 0 0 0 1
Cabrera pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.
HBP–DeSclafani (Edman), Hudson (Moustakas), Cabrera (Ervin).
Umpires–Home, Paul Clemons; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jose Navas; Third, CB Bucknor.
T–3:10.

