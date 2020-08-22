Four golfers win six events at Ironton Ladies 9-Hole

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PINE GROVE — Chicago sang “25 or 6 to 4.” The Ironton Ladies Nine-Hole Golf Association was singing “2 to 4 to 1 and 1.”

Those were the winning totals for the four event winners during Tuesday’s weekly outing by the ladies golfing group.

Pat Lambert served as hostess and conducted the regular brief business meeting before announcing the day’s events.

That’s when the numbers began to form as Joyce Lewis racked up four event wins, April Graf had two wins while both Sharon Fox and Pat Riggs claimed one win each.

Riggs will serve as next Tuesday’s hostess when the group meets at 9 a.m. for a brief business meeting and breakfast followed by golfing at 9:30.

There has been a surge of women golfing on the course and the club invites new members and guests to join the Ladies Nine Hole League.

The group strives to be competitive but more importantly to have a good time.

Current members of the club this season are: Pat Lambert, April Graf, Dora Carmon, Janeen Spradlin, Sharon Fox, Margaret Donley, Becky Dillow, Pat Riggs, Lana Moore and Joyce Lewis.