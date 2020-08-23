Grants available to strengthen civics education in Appalachian Ohio

NELSONVILLE — Educating and equipping strong citizens is essential to strong communities and a strong democracy.

That’s why the Longaberger Family Foundation and the I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio are offering grants to K-12 public school faculty and staff working to strengthen long-term public engagement, civics literacy and voter participation through civics education for young people.

This grant opportunity is available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Civics, and applications will be accepted from K-12 public school faculty and staff in the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio until Tuesday, September 29.

This opportunity comes as knowledge of and trust in government has declined. A 2016 Annenberg Public Policy Center survey found that only 26 percent of Americans can name all three branches of government; public trust in government stands at just 17 percent according to the Pew Charitable Trust in a 2018 study; and voter participation in 2018 was just over 53 percent according to the US Census Bureau. Only 24 percent of American eighth-graders performed at or above the proficient level on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) civics exam in 2018.

An effective civics education provides students with the knowledge, skills and disposition necessary to become informed and engaged citizens. This grant program seeks to support those efforts by providing educators with resources to actively implement civics education opportunities for K-12 public school students.

Projects will engage students in practicing citizenship skills within or beyond the classroom walls, whether education is in-person or remote. Projects might provide opportunities for experiential learning, allow students to apply lessons learned to local problem-solving through local community issues, engage students in community service and service learning opportunities, provide necessary tools, resources, or materials or otherwise empower students to grow as citizens.

Grant requests must be between $500 and $2,500, and more than $30,000 in funding is available. The 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio include Adams, Ashtabula, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Carroll, Clermont, Columbiana, Coshocton, Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Highland, Hocking, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mahoning, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, Vinton and Washington counties.

This grant opportunity is supported by the I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund, which was created to address the greatest needs and pursue the most exciting opportunities facing Appalachian Ohio’s communities today, while growing the resources needed to make a difference for generations to come.

To learn more about this opportunity and, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Civics. To support opportunities like this one with a gift to the I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund or the Longaberger Family Foundation today, contact FAO at 740-753-1111 or visit www.AppalachianOhio.org.