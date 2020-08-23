No change for Lawrence County in latest COVID-19 alert map

DeWine lays out plans to reopen senior centers

COLUMBUS — Lawrence County’s status on the state’s COVID-19 alert map remained unchanged in the update issued on Thursday

The county is at Orange Level Two on the four-tier system, as were neighboring Scioto and Gallia counties. Jackson County has been downgraded to Yellow Level One.

Both Lawrence and Scioto had reached Red Level Three at one point, but have since been downgraded in severity.

“Ohio continues to see a shift in virus spread,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in his Thursday news conference eon the pandemic. “In urban areas, where residents have been wearing masks longer, we’re seeing spread decline, but rural areas are seeing more spread. The best ways to stop the virus continue to be staying home when you can, wearing your mask and social distancing when you go out, and washing your hands often.”

Detailed information all of Ohio’s 88 counties can be found on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System’s website.

DeWine also announced that adult day care centers and senior centers may open at a reduced capacity beginning on Sept. 21, if the facilities can meet certain safety standards outlined in a forthcoming health order.

“By delaying the opening until Sept. 21, we are providing time for each center to properly prepare based on the order’s guidelines,” DeWine said. “Each center should consider a variety of factors when determining its ability to reopen, including the case status in the surrounding community.”