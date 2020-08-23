Searching for ‘rusty gold’ in Ohio

American Pickers coming to state in search of forgotten treasures

The guys from American Pickers are returning to Ohio and looking for people who might have some “rusty gold” for them to look over.

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, the oxwners of Antique Archeology stores in LeClaire, Iowa and Nashville, Tennessee, are well-known for traveling across America looking unique antiques and odd things for the past decade on their History Channel TV show “American Pickers.”

The pair are returning to Ohio in October and are looking for leads for collectors with interesting backgrounds who are willing to let go of some of their treasures and possibly be on the TV show.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST or go to their Facebook.com/GotAPick/.

“We understand that with the proliferation of COVID-19, we are all facing very uncertain times. We at American Pickers are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC,” said their production company, Cineflix USA. “While we plan to be in Ohio in October, we will continue to re-schedule if conditions change for the worse. Regardless, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking.”

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking.” Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, search through people’s barns, buildings and homes looking for valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

Among their more interesting finds is the first van the rock band Aerosmith toured in, sideshow banners, prototypes of the Yoda puppet used in Star Wars, lots of rare bicycles, cars and motorcycles and one of Chet Atkins’ guitars.

New episodes air Mondays at 9 p.m. on History.