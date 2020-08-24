expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2020

Ironton man killed in three-vehicle accident

By Heath Harrison

Published 6:07 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

Woman hospitalized from crash, which took place on U.S. 52 on Friday

FRANKLIN FURNACE — An Ironton man was pronounced dead at the scene of a three-vehicle accident on U.S. 52 on Friday after troopers said he drove in the wrong direction on the four-lane highway, while a passenger from another vehicle was hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jon R. Miller, 50, of Ironton, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 52 near the Scioto-Lawrence County line at 9:47 p.m.

A second vehicle, a Toyota Camry, headed northbound and driven by Brice D. Graham, 18, of Jackson, with four passengers, swerved to avoid a collision with Miller’s Honda Civic, but were sideswiped by Miller’s vehicle, which continued on, striking a Mitsubishi Outlander, driven by Stacey L. Fairchild, 49, of, Franklin Furnace, head-on.

Miller was killed in the collision. Graham and his passengers claimed no injuries. Fairchild sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown from the scene to Cabell-Huntington Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation to determine whether alcohol and drugs were a factor.

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you approve or disapprove of the job the Lawrence County Commission is doing?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Business

News

Ironton man killed in three-vehicle accident

COVID-19

Three Republicans call for DeWine’s impeachment

COVID-19

12th COVID-19 death reported in Lawrence County

Coal Grove

Coal Grove Fire Department will be doing maintenance, pump testing Monday

News

Ohio has election safeguards in place for mail-in votes

Coal Grove

Sportsman honored for trophy catch

News

Judge allows ex-Ohio House speaker more time to find lawyer

News

South Point meeting focuses on high water usage

COVID-19

No change for Lawrence County in latest COVID-19 alert map

News

Local graduates, students receive scholarships from Foundation for the Tri-State Community

News

Outdoor yoga event set for Aug. 30

News

Grants available to strengthen civics education in Appalachian Ohio

News

Brown takes issue with Trump call to boycott Ohio-based Goodyear

News

Searching for ‘rusty gold’ in Ohio

News

Food: Laidback gets new look, management

COVID-19

Number of COVID-19 deaths reaches 10 in Lawrence County

News

Rock Hill bus driver charged with inappropriate touching, sexual conduct with minors

COVID-19

Health department orders COVID-19 testing expanded at Ohio assisted-living facilities

News

LaRose rejects Kanye West for Ohio ballot

News

Pedro man charged with rape of 13-year-old

News

Ironton man arrested for rape

Education

Lawrence County students named to attorney general’s Teen Ambassador Board

Coal Grove

Baldridge congratulates EPA loan recipients in district

News

DeWine: High school sports can proceed this fall