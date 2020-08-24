Ironton man killed in three-vehicle accident

Woman hospitalized from crash, which took place on U.S. 52 on Friday

FRANKLIN FURNACE — An Ironton man was pronounced dead at the scene of a three-vehicle accident on U.S. 52 on Friday after troopers said he drove in the wrong direction on the four-lane highway, while a passenger from another vehicle was hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jon R. Miller, 50, of Ironton, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 52 near the Scioto-Lawrence County line at 9:47 p.m.

A second vehicle, a Toyota Camry, headed northbound and driven by Brice D. Graham, 18, of Jackson, with four passengers, swerved to avoid a collision with Miller’s Honda Civic, but were sideswiped by Miller’s vehicle, which continued on, striking a Mitsubishi Outlander, driven by Stacey L. Fairchild, 49, of, Franklin Furnace, head-on.

Miller was killed in the collision. Graham and his passengers claimed no injuries. Fairchild sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown from the scene to Cabell-Huntington Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation to determine whether alcohol and drugs were a factor.