expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2020

Lady Pointers use defense to tie Minford in opener

By Jim Walker

Published 11:30 pm Monday, August 24, 2020


Sarah Roach passes the ball up the field during the South Point Lady Pointers season opener against Minford. The teams tied 1-1. (Kent Sanborn/Southern Ohio Sports Photos)

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — Defense wins championships. It also keeps you from losing.
The South Point Lady Pointers opened the soccer season with a stellar defensive effort as they tied the Minford Lady Falcons 1-1 on Monday.
“My defense is what held our team together tonight,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Erin Jenkins.
“Minford was an incredibly tough and physical team. Sarah Roach pestered Minford’s offense in the middle of the field while Kellanee Montgomery and Jacyie Walters picked up the slack behind her.”
The defense was led by goalkeeper Whitney McKenzie who racked up an amazing 26 saves.
“Whitney McKenzie is a first-year goalie and made some incredible saves tonight. Overall, I am very happy with our results tonight. We are a new team this year and the chemistry is there. We are ready to get some rest and game plan for Rock Hill on Thursday,” said Jenkins.
The game was scoreless the first half with Minford getting a goal by Haley Knore off an assist by Megan Johnson at the 46-minute mark.
South Point tied the game with 57:00 on the clock as Jacyie Walters hit a free kick.
The Lady Pointers visit Rock Hill on Thursday.
Minford 0 1 = 1
South Point 0 1 = 1
Second Half
Mn – Haley Knore (assist Megan Johnson) 46:00
SP – Jacyie Walters (free kick) 57:00
Corner kicks: Minford 6, South Point 4
Saves – Minford: Neveah Porter 11; SP: Whitney McKenzie 26

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you approve or disapprove of the job the Lawrence County Commission is doing?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Business

News

Ironton man killed in three-vehicle accident

COVID-19

Three Republicans call for DeWine’s impeachment

COVID-19

12th COVID-19 death reported in Lawrence County

Coal Grove

Coal Grove Fire Department will be doing maintenance, pump testing Monday

News

Ohio has election safeguards in place for mail-in votes

Coal Grove

Sportsman honored for trophy catch

News

Judge allows ex-Ohio House speaker more time to find lawyer

News

South Point meeting focuses on high water usage

COVID-19

No change for Lawrence County in latest COVID-19 alert map

News

Local graduates, students receive scholarships from Foundation for the Tri-State Community

News

Outdoor yoga event set for Aug. 30

News

Grants available to strengthen civics education in Appalachian Ohio

News

Brown takes issue with Trump call to boycott Ohio-based Goodyear

News

Searching for ‘rusty gold’ in Ohio

News

Food: Laidback gets new look, management

COVID-19

Number of COVID-19 deaths reaches 10 in Lawrence County

News

Rock Hill bus driver charged with inappropriate touching, sexual conduct with minors

COVID-19

Health department orders COVID-19 testing expanded at Ohio assisted-living facilities

News

LaRose rejects Kanye West for Ohio ballot

News

Pedro man charged with rape of 13-year-old

News

Ironton man arrested for rape

Education

Lawrence County students named to attorney general’s Teen Ambassador Board

Coal Grove

Baldridge congratulates EPA loan recipients in district

News

DeWine: High school sports can proceed this fall