Lawrence County ranks in top ten for COVID-19 spread in Ohio

Lawrence County currently ranks ninth in Ohio counties with the highest occurrences of COVID-19 cases.

The Ohio Department of Health reported that Lawrence County has 127.8 cases per 100,000 people and there were 76 cases between Aug. 11–Aug. 24. The population of the county is 59,463.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported the total number of COVID-19 positive cases was 426 on Wednesday.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths announced on Wednesday and remains at 12. A total of eight women and four men, ages 52-95, have died.

As of Wednesday, there are 111 active cases, 315 people have recovered and the health department is monitoring 158 people who have come in contact with someone with COVID-19. 5,732 tests have been done.

The Lawrence County Health Department said seven people remain hospitalized.

The Jackson County Health Department reported its first COVID-19-related death. The person was a long-time resident of Oakwood Community Health Center who had underlying health conditions.

The home had not allowed visitors in since March and the staff had been tested every two weeks for COVID-19 since July. The health department said as of Wednesday morning, the facility had been in compliance with required infection control policies and procedures

Jackson County is number three on the Ohio Health Department’s list of Ohio counties with the highest occurrences of COVID-19 cases.