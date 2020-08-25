expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2020

Nina R. Keller: Appreciating volunteers

By Guest Columnist

Published 12:18 am Tuesday, August 25, 2020

This time each year, the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) hosts our annual Appreciation Brunch which provides us with the opportunity to recognize individuals and groups for their contributions to the community and the programs and services through our agency. Due to the continued pandemic, our agency has canceled this year’s event and look forward to hopefully having the opportunity to bring the event back next year. We certainly enjoy the opportunity to publicly recognize and celebrate those who help us achieve our agency mission and vision.

One of the groups we always recognize during the event are Volunteer Ombudsmen through our Regional Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program.

The AAA7’s Regional Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program (RLTCOP) helps residents at nursing homes and assisted living facilities feel less isolated and lonely. They are committed to protecting the rights of long-term care consumers and provide this support for nursing home and assisted living residents by helping them resolve problems and advocating for their rights. The overall goal is to enhance the quality of life and care for all long-term care consumers in nursing homes, assisted living facilities or other home and community-based settings.

Volunteer Ombudsmen help to lessen the isolation and loneliness many residents experience. Volunteers also provide an essential voice for residents, providing advocacy and assistance for those who have concerns about their care. AAA7 Volunteer Ombudsmen cover the following counties in Ohio: Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

At this current time, volunteering with the RLTCOP would consist of phone calls to a designated nursing/assisted living facility and/or a resident’s family contacts and no in-person visiting would be taking place. Additional volunteer assistance can also be provided over the phone to RLTCOP staff with other needs that may arise.

Those who are interested in this volunteer opportunity would just need to contact our office at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org. Volunteers should feel comfortable knowing that their safety is always a top priority and during this time, volunteering will be taking place in the safety of their own homes through use of the telephone. Those who are interested will need to complete mandatory training, which will take place through an online format. The goal of the entire process is to keep residents and volunteers safe while maintaining contact.

We at the Area Agency on Aging District 7 are certainly proud of the opportunities we have had to provide services, supports and resources to older adults year-round. The services and programs we can provide give us the opportunity to promote happy and productive lives for seniors and those with disabilities, allowing them to remain safe and independent in their homes and communities. If you’d like to learn more about resources that are available for you or your loved one, please call our Resource Center toll-free at 1-800-582-7277.

Nina R. Keller, is the executive director of Area Agency on Aging District 7. Their office can be reached at 1-800-582-7277.

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you approve or disapprove of the job the Lawrence County Commission is doing?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Business

News

Ironton man killed in three-vehicle accident

COVID-19

Three Republicans call for DeWine’s impeachment

COVID-19

12th COVID-19 death reported in Lawrence County

Coal Grove

Coal Grove Fire Department will be doing maintenance, pump testing Monday

News

Ohio has election safeguards in place for mail-in votes

Coal Grove

Sportsman honored for trophy catch

News

Judge allows ex-Ohio House speaker more time to find lawyer

News

South Point meeting focuses on high water usage

COVID-19

No change for Lawrence County in latest COVID-19 alert map

News

Local graduates, students receive scholarships from Foundation for the Tri-State Community

News

Outdoor yoga event set for Aug. 30

News

Grants available to strengthen civics education in Appalachian Ohio

News

Brown takes issue with Trump call to boycott Ohio-based Goodyear

News

Searching for ‘rusty gold’ in Ohio

News

Food: Laidback gets new look, management

COVID-19

Number of COVID-19 deaths reaches 10 in Lawrence County

News

Rock Hill bus driver charged with inappropriate touching, sexual conduct with minors

COVID-19

Health department orders COVID-19 testing expanded at Ohio assisted-living facilities

News

LaRose rejects Kanye West for Ohio ballot

News

Pedro man charged with rape of 13-year-old

News

Ironton man arrested for rape

Education

Lawrence County students named to attorney general’s Teen Ambassador Board

Coal Grove

Baldridge congratulates EPA loan recipients in district

News

DeWine: High school sports can proceed this fall