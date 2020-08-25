Obituaries – 8/25/2020

James Smith

June 23, 1944–Aug. 24, 2020

James D. “Doug” Smith, a beloved son, husband, father and grandpa, passed away quietly on Aug. 24, 2020.

The son of the late Kenneth and Virginia “Peggy” Smith, he was born June 23, 1944, in Ashland, Kentucky.

Doug married, Janet Sue Bryant, his loving wife of 58 years.

He retired a long-time member of the Plumber and Pipefitters Union Local 521, Huntington West Virginia. Doug was a business owner of a trade school for 20 years in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

He spent many years working with the youth group at Community Baptist Church in Deering and passionately loved the Lord and enjoyed witnessing to family and friends. Being a grandpa and fishing with the grandkids and great-grandkids — he was “living the dream,” as well as reading the bible as much as possible. He was our hero.

Surviving family includes his wife, Janet Smith; a daughter, Angie Jones; son, J.D. (wife Kristi) Smith; sister, Kenna Dunn; sister, Bev Brown; grandchildren, Linsey (Lane) Fowler, Jordan (Brannen) Dorman, Tanner (Stephanie) Jones, and Steven (Megan) Smith; and many great grandchildren, Mia, Aubrey, Eliza and Sydney Fowler, Kinsley and Levi Dorman, Lyla and Savannah Jones.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Jamie S. Oberkfell; and sister, Janet Smith Boggs.

A special thank you to all the family and friends for their loving care and support during his final days. He truly felt loved and comforted.

The viewing and funeral will be on Saturday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, 802 Solida Road, South Point. Family viewing at 11 a.m.–noon and friends’ visitation noon–1 p.m. The service will begin at 1 p.m. followed by burial services at Community Cemetery, Deering.

Those attending the visitation or funeral service must practice social distancing and wear masks.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

Glenna Moore

Glenna Gail Moore, 50, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Mount Carmel Hospital, Grove City.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Morrison Cemetery, Branchland, West Virginia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Jon Miller

Jon Robert Miller, 50, of Ironton, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 in Scioto County.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor David Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Miller family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Roy Maddix

Roy Ellwood Maddix, 69, of Grayson, Kentucky, died on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Maddix. There will be no services.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.