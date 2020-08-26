expand
Ad Spot

August 27, 2020

Johnson to attend Trump acceptance speech

By Heath Harrison

Published 2:52 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. — When President Donald Trump accepts the Republican Party’s nomination for a second term on Thursday, the region’s congressman will be there.

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, whose district covers Lawrence County, will be among the invited guests for Trump’s acceptance speech from the White House lawn, Ben Keeler, communications officer for Johnson, said Wednesday.

Both the Democratic and Republican parties staged virtual convention these past two weeks, after plans for traditional, in-person conventions were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic..

Biden delivered his acceptance speech at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.

Trump’s choice of the White House is a break from tradition from past presidents, who have chosen not to use the White House for campaign purposes.

Both parties had to seek out locations for the nontraditional approach to conventions this year and Trump’s audience will be a smaller, more select crowd than typical conventions, due the pandemic.

Trump had narrowed the choice of site for his speech to the White House or Gettysburg battlefield in Pennsylvania before making his decision.

Other speakers for the Republican convention this week include Vice President Mike Pence, first lady Melania Trump, Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Jr., U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Many of these speakers have opted for a virtual, prerecorded speech, as many of the speakers at last week’s Democratic convention did.

The Republican National Convention was initially scheduled for Charlotte, North Carolina.

Johnson had originally planned on being in Lawrence County for an event on Thursday, but had to reschedule after receiving an invitation from the president.

Trump’s speech is set for primetime on Thursday

— For Johnson’s reaction to Trump’s speech, see this weekend’s edition of The Tribune.

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you approve or disapprove of the job the Lawrence County Commission is doing?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Business

News

Two children test positive for COVID-19 in Lawrence County

News

Ohio Democrats sue election chief over dropbox limitations

News

OU makes personal protective equipment available for students returning to campus

News

Johnson to attend Trump acceptance speech

News

Some Hostess Raspberry Zingers recalled due to potential for mold

News

South Point Board of Education to discuss school reopening

Business

Most of former Allied Chemical site off EPA’s Superfund list

Business

Businesses support boy with cancer

News

Ironton Elementary opens back up to different style of schooling

COVID-19

Lawrence County ranks in top ten for COVID-19 spread in Ohio

News

Bond set at $1 million in molestation case

News

Ironton man killed in three-vehicle accident

COVID-19

Three Republicans call for DeWine’s impeachment

COVID-19

12th COVID-19 death reported in Lawrence County

Coal Grove

Coal Grove Fire Department will be doing maintenance, pump testing Monday

News

Ohio has election safeguards in place for mail-in votes

Coal Grove

Sportsman honored for trophy catch

News

Judge allows ex-Ohio House speaker more time to find lawyer

News

South Point meeting focuses on high water usage

COVID-19

No change for Lawrence County in latest COVID-19 alert map

News

Local graduates, students receive scholarships from Foundation for the Tri-State Community

News

Outdoor yoga event set for Aug. 30

News

Grants available to strengthen civics education in Appalachian Ohio

News

Brown takes issue with Trump call to boycott Ohio-based Goodyear