Lady Tigers fall in tennis opener

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

It took a double team to give the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers their only match in the tennis season opener on Wednesday.

Ironton’s No.1 doubles team of Molly Dutey and Maggie Hackworth posted a 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over Serena Katarie and Maria Nolan for the Lady Tigers’ only win as they fell 4-1.

Ironton’s Jayci Johnson lost to Maddie Gill, 4-6, 1-6, Lilly Zornes fell 6-7 (4-7), 1-6 to Payton Walker, and Rachel Gillespies fell by identical 3-6, 3-6 scores to Isabella Hamilton in singles play.

In the other doubles match, Ironton’s Lilly Thomas and Kendall Pauley lost in three sets to Lexy Welch and Hailey Conn 6-3, 3-6, 7-10.