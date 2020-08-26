Obituaries – 8/26/2020

Bruce Delone Anderson Jr.

July 11, 1972–Aug. 20, 2020

Bruce Delone Anderson Jr., 48, of Ironton, passed away Aug. 20, 2020.

The son of the late Patricia Baker, he was born July 11, 1972.

He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Melissa and Angelia Anderson.

Surviving family includes sisters, Sylvia Rouse and Michelle Nevitt; many nieces and nephews; one son, Justin Anderson, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and his mother, Tammy Davis, who he remained good friend over the years; three previous stepchildren who loved as his own, Isaac, Josie and Brooklyn Howard, of Willow Wood, and their mother, Crystal Cade Anderson, who he also remained good friends.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1991–1995 and currently worked at The Armory Smokehouse and Frisch’s for over six years, where he had made a ton of loving friends who had turned into part of his family. One in particular who would always be known as a BFF, Rhonda Pelfrey.

His greatest time of the year was football season, of course. He was a true and proud Panthers fan until the end.

His wishes were to be cremated, therefore those will be followed.

Further arrangements are pending through his family.

Helen Ellis

Helen Ellis, 78, of Proctorville, died Wednesday Aug. 26, 2020 at Heartland of Riverview, South Point.

There will be no services.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.om

Bertha Rue

Bertha Rue, 100, of Ironton, died on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 in Vero Beach, Florida.

There will be no public visitation. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Woodland Cemetery, with the Rev. James Cremeans officiating.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Rue family with arrangements.

To offer the Rue family condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.net.

Jacqueline Synder

Jacqueline Carla Synder, 56, of Ironton, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Private family services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.