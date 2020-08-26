expand
Ad Spot

August 27, 2020

Obituaries – 8/26/2020

By Obituaries

Published 12:13 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Bruce Delone Anderson Jr.

July 11, 1972–Aug. 20, 2020

 

Bruce Delone Anderson Jr., 48, of Ironton, passed away Aug. 20, 2020.

 

The son of the late Patricia Baker, he was born July 11, 1972.

 

He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Melissa and Angelia Anderson.

 

Surviving family includes sisters, Sylvia Rouse and Michelle Nevitt; many nieces and nephews; one son, Justin Anderson, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and his mother, Tammy Davis, who he remained good friend over the years; three previous stepchildren who loved as his own, Isaac, Josie and Brooklyn Howard, of Willow Wood, and their mother, Crystal Cade Anderson, who he also remained good friends.

 

He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1991–1995 and currently worked at The Armory Smokehouse and Frisch’s for over six years, where he had made a ton of loving friends who had turned into part of his family. One in particular who would always be known as a BFF, Rhonda Pelfrey.

 

His greatest time of the year was football season, of course. He was a true and proud Panthers fan until the end.

 

His wishes were to be cremated, therefore those will be followed.

 

Further arrangements are pending through his family.

 

 

Helen Ellis

Helen Ellis, 78, of Proctorville, died Wednesday Aug. 26, 2020 at Heartland of Riverview, South Point.

 

There will be no services.

 

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is in charge of arrangements.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.om

 

 

Bertha Rue

Bertha Rue, 100, of Ironton, died on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 in Vero Beach, Florida.

 

There will be no public visitation. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Woodland Cemetery, with the Rev. James Cremeans officiating.

 

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Rue family with arrangements.

 

To offer the Rue family condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.net.

 

Jacqueline Synder

Jacqueline Carla Synder, 56, of Ironton, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

 

Private family services will be held.

 

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you approve or disapprove of the job the Lawrence County Commission is doing?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Business

News

Two children test positive for COVID-19 in Lawrence County

News

Ohio Democrats sue election chief over dropbox limitations

News

OU makes personal protective equipment available for students returning to campus

News

Johnson to attend Trump acceptance speech

News

Some Hostess Raspberry Zingers recalled due to potential for mold

News

South Point Board of Education to discuss school reopening

Business

Most of former Allied Chemical site off EPA’s Superfund list

Business

Businesses support boy with cancer

News

Ironton Elementary opens back up to different style of schooling

COVID-19

Lawrence County ranks in top ten for COVID-19 spread in Ohio

News

Bond set at $1 million in molestation case

News

Ironton man killed in three-vehicle accident

COVID-19

Three Republicans call for DeWine’s impeachment

COVID-19

12th COVID-19 death reported in Lawrence County

Coal Grove

Coal Grove Fire Department will be doing maintenance, pump testing Monday

News

Ohio has election safeguards in place for mail-in votes

Coal Grove

Sportsman honored for trophy catch

News

Judge allows ex-Ohio House speaker more time to find lawyer

News

South Point meeting focuses on high water usage

COVID-19

No change for Lawrence County in latest COVID-19 alert map

News

Local graduates, students receive scholarships from Foundation for the Tri-State Community

News

Outdoor yoga event set for Aug. 30

News

Grants available to strengthen civics education in Appalachian Ohio

News

Brown takes issue with Trump call to boycott Ohio-based Goodyear