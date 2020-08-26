Some Hostess Raspberry Zingers recalled due to potential for mold

Hostess Brands is voluntarily recalling of certain Hostess Raspberry Zingers because the product may develop mold prior to the best by date.

The products were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores and convenience stores throughout the United States.

This recall does not affect any other Hostess Brands products.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to discontinue consumption and contact the place of purchase about returning them for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Central Time.

For more information about Hostess products and Hostess Brands, visit hostesscakes.com.