Two children test positive for COVID-19 in Lawrence County

The Lawrence County Health Department reported three new cases, including two children, of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

That brings the total active cases to 111.

Five people are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit.

There has been a total of 429 confirmed cases since March 25. 318 people are out of isolation and the health department is monitoring 154 people who have come in contact with someone with COVID-19. 5,853 tests have been done.

There were no more COVID-19 deaths reported and the total remains at 12.