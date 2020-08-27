expand
August 27, 2020

Obituaries – 8/27/2020

By Obituaries

Published 11:02 am Thursday, August 27, 2020

Eugene Stowers Jr.

Eugene Arthur Stowers Jr., 57, of Hamlin, West Virginia, died Aug., 25, 2020, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Stowers.

 

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

 

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, assisted the family with arrangements.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

 

Glenna Moore

Glenna Gail Moore, 50, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Mount Carmel in Grove City.

 

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Morrison Cemetery, Branchland, West Virginia.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

 

Bessie Thornburg

Bessie Lee Thornburg, 92, of Clemmons, North Carolina, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation.

 

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Burial will follow.

 

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

David Adkins

David Lee Adkins, 59, of Chesapeake, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Best Care in Wheelersburg.

 

There will be no services at his request. He will be buried with his parents at Rome Cemetery.

 

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

 

 

Harrison Jenkins

Harrison Robert Jenkins, 77, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

 

He is survived by his wife, Lula Jane Jenkins.

 

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Lesage, West Virginia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

 

