expand
Ad Spot

August 27, 2020

Veteran banker joins Citizens Deposit Bank

By Staff Reports

Published 8:00 am Thursday, August 27, 2020

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Sandra Lester has joined Citizens Deposit Bank, according to Jodi Rowe-Collins, executive vice president.

Lester is the branch manager of the bank’s Huntington office and will be responsible for building relationships and growing retail loans and deposits in the Huntington market.

In announcing the hire, Rowe-Collins said, “We’re delighted to have a veteran, experienced banker like Sandy join Citizens Deposit Bank. With over 25 years of banking experience, she is very familiar with the market and we believe she’ll be a great addition to our team.”

Lester joined Citizens Deposit Bank from First State Bank (MVB), where she was vice president of Business Development – Retail. Lester began her banking career in 1987 at First Huntington National Bank (Chase). She has extensive retail business development and branch management experience with a number of area financial institutions.

She holds an Associate Degree in Information Processing from Marshall University Community & Technical College. She also received a diploma from the West Virginia School of Banking.

Sandy may be reached by phone at 304-399-1330 or by e-mail at Sandra.Lester@cdbt.com.

The Huntington branch is located at 2600 5th Avenue, across from the Kroger store.

Citizens Deposit Bank is a Vanceburg, Kentucky-based $590 million community bank with 17 locations in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. Citizens Deposit is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc., a $1.9 billion, Huntington, West Virginia-based bank holding company.

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you approve or disapprove of the job the Lawrence County Commission is doing?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Business

Chesapeake

Senior center waiting until time to reunite

News

Operation Christmas Child extends invitations to area residents

News

Veteran banker joins Citizens Deposit Bank

News

Two children test positive for COVID-19 in Lawrence County

News

Ohio Democrats sue election chief over dropbox limitations

News

OU makes personal protective equipment available for students returning to campus

News

Johnson to attend Trump acceptance speech

News

Some Hostess Raspberry Zingers recalled due to potential for mold

News

South Point Board of Education to discuss school reopening

Business

Most of former Allied Chemical site off EPA’s Superfund list

Business

Businesses support boy with cancer

News

Ironton Elementary opens back up to different style of schooling

COVID-19

Lawrence County ranks in top ten for COVID-19 spread in Ohio

News

Bond set at $1 million in molestation case

News

Ironton man killed in three-vehicle accident

COVID-19

Three Republicans call for DeWine’s impeachment

COVID-19

12th COVID-19 death reported in Lawrence County

Coal Grove

Coal Grove Fire Department will be doing maintenance, pump testing Monday

News

Ohio has election safeguards in place for mail-in votes

Coal Grove

Sportsman honored for trophy catch

News

Judge allows ex-Ohio House speaker more time to find lawyer

News

South Point meeting focuses on high water usage

COVID-19

No change for Lawrence County in latest COVID-19 alert map

News

Local graduates, students receive scholarships from Foundation for the Tri-State Community