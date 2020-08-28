Obituaries – 8/28/2020

Jaqueline Snyder

Jaqueline Carla Snyder, 56, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Private family services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Dianna Marshall

Dianna McDowell Marshall, 54, of Proctorville, died on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at home. Funeral Service will be held noon Tuesday at Christ Temple Church, Ashland, Kentucky.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.