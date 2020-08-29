Former Rock Hill golf standout Logan Reed academic scholar

Jim Walker

COLUMBUS — On the golf course, Logan Reed strives for a hole-in-one but he settles for pars and birdies.

In the classroom, Reed has been hitting aces.

The former Rock Hill Redmen standout golfer is a sophomore for the Otterbein University Cardinals and he is now a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars.

The award winners were announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America organization as a total of 1,018 players earned the award among all college divisions including 404 honorees in the second wave.

Of the latter group, 81 are from the NCAA Division III level. Otterbein had five golfers honored that includes Reed, seniors Kurt Fortman and Sam Marty, junior Johnny Peck and sophomore Coury Rogers.

This marks the first year that sophomores were eligible.

Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars must be of sophomore, junior or senior status academically at their school or receiving an Associate’s Degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Recipients must have a stroke average under 76 in Division I, 78 in Division II, 78 in NAIA, 79 in Division III and 77 in NJCAA while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.20.

For 2019-20 only, they must have participated in 40 percent of the team’s competitive rounds.

The Cardinals won the Ohio Athletic Conference fall preview by 19 shots. Otterbein has won five straight OAK titles as a program and finished 26th in its last NCAA Division III Championship tournament.

Reed will be a junior this fall and is a Business and Sports Management major. He was a four-year letterman for Rock Hill and All-Ohio honorable mention.

At Otterbein, he compiled a stroke average of 80.6 his freshman season including 72 in the Battle of Columbus against Capital University and also fired a round of 73 at the Mount St. Joseph Classic.

He was in the team’s lineup tied for the 43rd at the OAC Fall Invitational last season.

Logan is the son of Larry and Tamie Reed.