Lady Pointer golfers top Fairland

LAVALETTE, W.Va. – The South Point Lady Pointers picked up another Ohio Valley Conference win on Wednesday as they beat the Fairland Lady Dragons 231 to 262.

Senior Abbi Zornes led the Lady Pointers as she took medalist honors with a 44 over the Sugarwood Golf Course.

Freshman Sidnea Bellville was next as she shot a 51.

Freshman Reagen Hall had a 67, senior Brianna Stokley a 69 and sophomore Sarah Stokley a 72.

South Point faces Coal Grove on Monday at the Pine Grove Golf Club.