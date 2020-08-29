Marshall-East Carolina game postponed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall Football’s September 12 game at East Carolina has been postponed, due to the severity of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the state of North Carolina.

Both schools will make every effort to reschedule the game on a date that has yet to be determined.

This will be the third time the contest has been rescheduled this year.

Marshall and East Carolina have been forever linked since the tragic crash of Southern Airways Flight 932 on Nov. 14, 1970, which claimed the lives of all 75 aboard following ECU’s 17-14 home victory earlier that afternoon.

The events of the day were depicted in the 2006 Warner Bros. motion picture We Are Marshall, starring Matthew McConaughey.

The two schools have met 15 times previously, with ECU winning 10.