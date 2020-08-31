expand
August 31, 2020

Obituaries – 8/31/2020

Danny Patton

Danny Ray Patton, 56, of Ashland, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Boyd Nursing and Rehabilitation, Ashland, Kentucky.

 

Private family services will be held.

 

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

 

Shirley Babb

Shirley Nicholas Babb, 83, of Barboursville, West Virginia, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

 

Private family services will be held.

 

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

 

Phyllis Speaker

Phyllis Speaker, 80, of South Point, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Harbor Health Care, Ironton.

 

She is survived by her husband, Charles Speaker.

 

Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is in charge of arrangements which are incomplete.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

