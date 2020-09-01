Obituaries – 9/01/2020

Dorothy Carman

Dec. 21, 1928–Aug. 28, 2020

The family of Dorothy L. (Rowe) Carman, 91, is saddened to announce the passing of her on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in St. James, North Carolina.

Mrs. Carman was born in Ironton, on Dec. 21, 1928, a daughter to the late John and Mary J. (Adams) Rowe.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard D. Carman, in 1992; her sisters, Betty Waller and Ruth Ellen Hilgenberg; and brothers, Donald and Dale Rowe.

She is survived by her children, David R. Carman (Mary Margaret), of St. James, North Carolina, Lawrence D. Carman (Virginia) of Sarasota, Florida, and Deborah L. Short (James) of Columbus; grandchildren, Amanda (Cannon) Grace, Jessica (Jeff) Mays, Erin (Jay) Wharton, Matthew (Susan) Carman, and Meredith Carman; great-grandchildren, Lauren Carman, Casserly Grace, Jack Grace, Gwyneth Mays, Gareth Mays, Graham Mays, Lilly Mondy, Graciella Mondy, Adam Ouald-Daba, Zachary Ouald-Daba, and Lucas Capen; sister, Frances Pinkerman, of Hudson, Florida; and brother, James (Faye) Rowe, of Ironton; several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces, great-nephews; and extended family.

Dorothy worked as a divisional manager for Sarah Coventry Jewelry and later as an area manager for Jewels by Park Lane.

She was a leader at First Presbyterian Church in Ironton where she was a past president of the Women’s Association, a deacon, a member of session and representative to Synod for the Scioto Valley Presbytery.

Viewing for family will be 10 a.m. Saturday and public visitation will be 10:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Graveside services will begin at 1 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, with Pastor Carson Hunt, CFR, officiating.

To offer the Carman family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Louise McGuire

Sept. 13, 1929–Aug. 29, 2020

Louise McGuire, 90, of Ironton, passed away on Aug. 29, 2020.

She was born Sept. 13, 1929, the daughter of the late Ralph L. and Emma A (Irwin) Peters. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David S. McGuire, on June 25, 2009.

Louise was a graduate of Coal Grove High School and was a retired probation officer for the Lawrence County Probate-Juvenile Court and was the administrative assistant for Judge Burwell for many years.

Louise was a giving person and loved to help people in any way she could. She cherished the time she spent with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and sisters. Louise was a member of St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church, Ironton.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a sister, Ret. Lt. Colonel Alice Virginia Peters.

Those left to cherish her memory are three sons, Stephen (Tammie) Lynd, of South Point, William W (Sally) Lynd, of Ironton, and David (Joyce) Lynd, of Pedro; two sisters, Mary Roush, of Coal Grove, and Jeanette Killin, of Chenoa, Illinois; a brother, Ralph (Janet) Peters Jr., of Coal Grove; four grandsons, Mason Lynd, Jordan Lynd, Chase Lynd, all of South Point, and Ryan Lynd, of Ironton; a granddaughter, Amy Lynd, of Lexington, Kentucky; a great-granddaughter, Hannah Lynd, of Ironton, and special friend and caregiver, Phyllis Wilson, of Ironton.

A graveside mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Woodland Cemetery, Section D, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, with Father David Huffman officiating. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St. Ironton.

Donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made to the McGuire family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.

Carl Rose

Nov. 3, 1937–Aug. 28, 2020

Carl J. Rose, 82 of Somerset, Pennsylvania, died Aug. 28, 2020, at In Touch Hospice Somerset, Pennsylvania.

He was born Nov. 3, 1937, in Ironton, the son of the late Carl E. and Beatrice (Dalton) Rose.

He was a graduate of Ironton High School class of 1955.

Carl was preceded in death by both parents; and sister, Jeanette (Bill) Moore of Gallipolis.

On Aug. 7, 1955, in Ironton, he married Sheila Kay (Hogsten) Rose. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Carl is survived by his wife, Kay along with their sons, H. Michael, of Florida, Carl Edward (Marti Jo), of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, and Jefferey H. (Debbie), of Somerset, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren: Erin (John) Bean, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Angela (Sean) Crowe, of Newcastle, Australia, Alix (Joe) Darr, of Somerset, Pennsylvania, Hannah (Brad) Nicolais, of Alexandria, Virginia, Seth Rose and Sean Rose, of Somerset, Pennsylvania; seven great-grandchildren: Peyton and Morgan Bean, Halen, Cooper and Nash Crowe, Hunter and Adalyn Darr.

Along the way, Carl and Kay were very grateful to have had the opportunity to influence the lives of three additional young men; Patrick (Cindy) McCormick, of Bedford, Timothy (Lisa) Lenhart of Meyersdale and Michael (Jennifer) Garrison, of Cumberland, Maryland.

Carl worked as a deputy sheriff in Lawrence County and as an arson investigator for the State of West Virginia. He was also a field representative for John McCall Coal Company of Baltimore as well as Primary Coal Inc. of New York. He later joined his sons in the coal industry.

Carl served many years as a trustee of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 1801, and was one of many who worked tirelessly in saving the Somerset club from closure and was very instrumental in the renovation of the Eagles baseball field.

Carl was also instrumental in the construction of a pavilion to serve as a youth athletics complex and as a site for the enjoyment of the entire community.

In 2016, Carl was honored as one of the first Somerset “Hometown Heroes” for his contributions to the community of Somerset, Pennsylvania.

Carl appreciated and valued the friendships that he made over the years. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life 2–4 p.m. Saturday at the FOE Community Park Pavilion on Stadium Drive, Somerset, Pennsylvania.

Memorial donations in Carl’s name may be made to In Touch Hospice P.O. Box 1173, Somerset, PA 15501.

Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home & Crematory of Somerset, Pennsylvania.

Jerry Jackson

Jerry Jerome Jackson, 73, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Carolyn Bradshaw

Carolyn Lee “Nae” Bradshaw, 78, of Kitts Hill, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at home.

Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, Kentucky. No visitation will be held.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Charles Kinder

Charles Bernard (Bernie) Kinder, 65, died Aug. 30, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Gilda Jean (Kearns) Kinder.

Private family services will be held.

Face masks and social distancing are required.

Condolences to the family may be made to www.slackandwallace.com.