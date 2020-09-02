Key dates in COVID-19 pandemic

DECEMBER 2019

Dec. 31 – China reports clusters of cases in Wuhan province

JANUARY 2020

Jan. 20 – First U.S. case of COVID–19 reported, first case reported in South Korea

Jan. 25 – First case of COVID–19 reported in Australia

Jan. 31 – First case of COVID–19 reported in United Kingdom, Italy

FEBRUARY

Feb. 26 – First non–travel case of COVID–19 reported in U.S.

MARCH

March 4 – Gov. Mike DeWine orders Arnold Sports Festival canceled in Ohio

March 5 – DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton host COVID–19 summit

March 6 – First COVID–19 case reported in Kentucky

March 9 – First confirmed case in Ohio

March 9 – DeWine declares state of emergency

March 11– President Donald Trump addresses nation on pandemic, World Health Organization declares COVID–19 a pandemic, actor Tom Hanks announces he has tested positive for the virus, NBA suspends games after player tests positive

March 12 – DeWine orders public schools closed, ban on mass gatherings ordered in Ohio, U.S. COVID–19 cases reach 1,000, NCAA cancels March Madness, Ironton declares state of emergency

March 13 – Ohio University announces suspension of in–person instruction through end of spring

March 14 – Hospitals ordered to postpone elective surgeries, Coal Grove declares state of emergency

March 15 – Bars and indoor dining ordered closed, Chesapeake declares state of emergency

March 16 – DeWine orders delay for March primary election

March 17 – First COVID–19 death in Ohio, first case confirmed in West Virginia

March 19 – U.S. State Department advises against international travel

March 22 – Stay-at-home order issued in Ohio

March 25 – First positive case reported in Lawrence County

March 30 – First cases of COVID–19 reported in Cabell County, West Virginia

APRIL

April 4 – Ohio recommends use of facial coverings and masks

April 27 – Reopening plan released for state

April 28 – Ballots counted for mail–in primary election

MAY

May 1 – Hospitals reopen for elective surgeries in Ohio, state stay–at–home order expires

May 2 – South Point hosts socially distanced cruise–in event for community

May 4 – Construction, manufacturing businesses reopen in Ohio

May 12 – Consumer, retail, service businesses reopen in Ohio

May 18 – Lawrence County Courthouse reopens to public

May 21 – Campgrounds reopen in Ohio

May 25 – Ironton Lawrence–County Memorial Day Parade takes place in scaled–down form with no spectators

May 29 – Board announces cancellation of Lawrence County Fair

Late May – Schools host socially–distanced graduation events for seniors

JUNE

June 12 – Acton resigns as Ohio’s health director

June 18 – First Ohio counties, in southwestern part of state, begin seeing spike in cases

June 24 – West Virginia announces surge in COVID–19 cases tied to travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

JULY

July 2 – Four–tier alert map begins, Lawrence County listed at Orange Level Two

July 14 – Lawrence County Livestock Show offers scaled–down events in place of Lawrence County Fair

July 15 – DeWine addresses state on spike in cases; Walmart, Kroger say all customers required to wear masks

July 23 – Mask mandate in all Ohio counties begins

July 23 – Lawrence County moved to Red Level Three alert, Pumpkin House and fall festival canceled in Kenova, West Virginia

July 31 – Ironton Wizardfest announces cancellation of 2020 events

AUGUST

Aug. 6 – Lawrence County alert downgraded to Orange Level Two, outbreak reported at Harbor Health Care in Ironton

Aug. 13 – First COVID–19 death reported in Lawrence County

Mid–August – Schools in Ohio re–open