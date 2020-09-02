Pointers tie Redmen, fall to Falcons

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The South Point Pointers just keep playing close games.

The Pointers had two more over the past week as they tied the Rock Hill Redmen last Thursday in an Ohio Valley Conference game and then fell 3-2 in a non-league game to the Minford Falcons on Monday.

Rock Hill took a 1-0 lead with 24 minutes on the first half clock as Tyson Lewis scored an unassisted goal.

South Point came back to tie the game on a corner kick by Kyle Badgett who got an assist from Josh Helton with 54:00 on the second half clock.

“Early on in the first half we had a lot of possession but we couldn’t get a whole lot in the final third,” said Pointers’ coach Zach Jenkins.

“They final were able to hit us over the top with a long ball and the Lewis boy got behind everyone and finished it. The second half we dominated possession but just couldn’t get a clean look at the goal.”

The Pointers continued to apply the pressure until Badgett got the game-tying goal.

“Rock Hill’s defense played very well I felt. They did a good job of just keeping everything in front of them and making our shots difficult. Kyle rescued us from the loss with a corner kick goal. I’ve really been hammering our guys about being more aggressive on corners and free kicks and Badgett did just that beating everyone to the ball and getting his chest to it,” said Jenkins.

Pointers’ goalkeeper Jaylon Halfhill had five saves. The Redmen had 10 saves.

Against Minford, the Pointers took the early lead just 10 minutes into the game as Braylon Balandra scored with an assist from Josh Helton.

But Minford’s Zane Miller had an unassisted goal and a free kick to put the Falcons up 2-1 at the half.

Minford extended its lead to 3-1 at the 51-minute mark of the second half as Adam Crank hit a corner kick with an assist from Kyler Knore.

South Point scored nine minutes later when Joey Bloebaum got a goal with an assist from Balandra.

“This game was the opposite for our previous three games. Early on we came out focused and had intensity. Braylon was able to get behind their defense and Helton made a beautiful pass,” said Jenkins.

“Out of the half, Minford really controlled possession and got us on the back post of a corner kick. Joey Bloebaum was a huge spark off the bench for us. He’s been asked to play all over the field for us as a freshman and he’s been a spark.”

Xander Dornon had seven saves and Halfhill two for the Pointers

South Point (1-2-1, 0-0-1 OVC)

The Pointers visit Gallipolis on Thursday.

Thursday’s Aug. 27

South Point 0 1 = 1

Rock Hill 1 0 = 1

First Half

RH – Tyson Lewis (unassisted) 24:00

Second Half

SP – Kyle Badgett corner kick (assist Josh Helton) 54:00

Saves – SP: Jaylon Halfhill 5; RH: 10.

Corner kicks – SP 5, RH 2.

Monday, Aug. 31

Minford 2 1 = 3

South Point 1 1 = 2

First Half

SP – Braylon Balandra (assist Josh Helton) 10:00

Mn – Zane Miller unassisted (16:00

Mn – Zane Miller (free kick) 34:00

Second Half

Mn – Adam Crank corner kick (assist Kyler Knore) 51:00

SP – Joey Bloebaum (assist Braylon Balandra) 60:00

Saves – Minford: Jesse Cantrell 6; SP: Jaylon Halfhill 2, Xander Dornon 7

Corner kicks – Minford 5, SP 3